Gardaí recover car suspected of involvement in fatal hit-and-run crash

Gardaí investigating a hit-and-run collision that killed a woman have recovered a car they suspect was involved.

The incident happened at the Cross Guns Bridge on Phibsborough Road in north Dublin at around 9.10pm on Wednesday.

Carol Seery, who was aged in her 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The matter has been referred to the Garda ombudsman oversight body as gardaí had interacted with the vehicle involved in the lead up to the crash.

Advertisement

Garda forensic collision investigators at the scene on Phibsborough Road in north Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

The suspect car, an 07D silver Honda Civic, was recovered in the wider Phibsborough area after the collision, gardaí said.

The vehicle has been removed to a secure location for a technical and forensic examination.

Advertisement

The scene of the collision was cordoned off on Thursday for a technical examination by collision investigators.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them.

They have also urged anyone with any information about the driver of the Honda Civic, or who saw the vehicle in the wider Phibsborough area in the hours before the collision, to contact them.

Any road users with camera footage, including from dashcams, who travelled in the area between 8.30pm and 9.30pm on Wednesday has been asked to make it available to the Garda.

Advertisement

In a statement, the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) said: “Gsoc received a referral from An Garda Síochána on the night of Wednesday October 4 following a road traffic incident in the Phibsborough area of Dublin.

“The referral was made by a Garda superintendent under section 102(1) of the Garda Síochána Act, 2005.”

Gráinne Ní Aodha

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.