Nicki Minaj announces Dublin date on world tour

Rapper and singer Nicki Minaj has announced a Dublin date this summer as part of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour.

The global hip-hop star will play Malahide Castle on Saturday, July 6th. Tickets from €89.90 including booking go on sale this Friday at 9am.

Nicki Minaj will play a show at Malahide Castle on Saturday, July 6th.

In what is her largest tour to date, Minaj has played headline arena shows in North America and Europe, including festival appearances at Rolling Loud California and Dreamville Festival.

Minaj became the first Woman to score 100 Billboard Hot 100 Hits with 133 total entries to date (the most among female hip-hop acts).

Advertisement

One of her biggest hits Super Bass has surpassed one billion YouTube views.

In 2019, Minaj was forced to cancel a Dublin gig as poor weather conditions in the Irish Sea prevented equipment trucks arriving in Ireland.

After the news, she tweeted: "Dear Ireland, I love you."

James Cox

Advertisement

The latest news is available on our website Beat102103.com.