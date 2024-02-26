Play Button
Noughty Beats
Dublin News

Nicki Minaj announces Dublin date on world tour

Nicki Minaj announces Dublin date on world tour
US rapper Nicki Minaj arrives for the 2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Arts Costume Institute. The Gala's 2019 theme is Camp: Notes on Fashion" inspired by Susan Sontag's 1964 essay "Notes on Camp". (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Beat News
Rapper and singer Nicki Minaj has announced a Dublin date this summer as part of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour.

The global hip-hop star will play Malahide Castle on Saturday, July 6th. Tickets from €89.90 including booking go on sale this Friday at 9am.

Nicki Minaj will play a show at Malahide Castle on Saturday, July 6th.

In what is her largest tour to date, Minaj has played headline arena shows in North America and Europe, including festival appearances at Rolling Loud California and Dreamville Festival.

Minaj became the first Woman to score 100 Billboard Hot 100 Hits with 133 total entries to date (the most among female hip-hop acts).

One of her biggest hits Super Bass has surpassed one billion YouTube views.

In 2019, Minaj was forced to cancel a Dublin gig as poor weather conditions in the Irish Sea prevented equipment trucks arriving in Ireland.

After the news, she tweeted: "Dear Ireland, I love you."

James Cox

