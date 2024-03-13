Passengers on Dublin-bound flight told to contact HSE after confirmed measles case

Some passengers who travelled on a flight from Abu Dhabi to Dublin last weekend have been urged to contact the health authorities after a case of measles was confirmed.

It is the third confirmed case of measles in the Republic this year, the Health Service Executive (HSE) has said.

The Etihad Airways flight touched down in the capital at 6.30am on Saturday.

HSE said a confirmed case of measles was on board the Etihad Airways flight (Steve Parsons/PA)

Advertisement

The HSE said a confirmed case of measles was on board.

They have said passengers who are pregnant women, immunocompromised or have children under the age of 12 months should contact the HSE.

They have asked other passengers on the flight to be aware of the signs and symptoms of measles until March 30, which will mark 21 days from the potential time of exposure.

Advertisement

The HSE said symptoms include a runny nose, sneezing and cough, sore red eyes, a temperature of 38 degrees Celsius or above and a rash, which usually appears on the head and neck first and then spreads to the rest of the body.

They said if those symptoms are identified and illness develops, the passenger should stay at home in a separate room and seek healthcare advice, calling first to make arrangements.

They added: “HSE Public Health teams will continue to work with Etihad Airways.”

Health authorities recently warned that there is a risk of measles outbreaks in Ireland due to its population immunity dropping below the required rate.

Advertisement

Further information about measles is available at: https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/measles/.

By Rebecca Black, PA

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.