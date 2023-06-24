Argos stores to close for the final time today

Argos stores across the Republic of Ireland will close their doors for the final time today.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Argos was leaving the Irish market, and would be closing all stores in the Republic of Ireland by today, June 24th.

It marks the end of an era, as Argos opened it's first Irish outlet in 1996, over twenty years after it opened in the UK.

Argos currently has three stores in the South East; Carlow, Clonmel and Waterford. The retailer previously had outlets in Kilkenny and Wexford, which were closed earlier this year.

The store closures will see over 500 employees losing their jobs across the country.

In 2005, Argos launched its Irish website, which now has over 25,000 products online. However for the last number of months, the Argos website has been offering collection from their stores only.

As doors close at 5pm today for the final time, it is currently not known what could replace the outlets in the South East.

