Final funeral of Clonmel tragedy to take place

The final funeral from last week's tragic crash in Clonmel is to take place this morning.

Zoey Coffey's funeral mass will take place at Saints Peter & Paul’s Church, Clonmel, Co Tipperary, this morning, followed by burial at St. Patrick's Cemetary.

Zoey, from Kilsheelan, died along with her friends Nikki Murphy and Grace McSweeney, as well as Grace's brother Luke when the car they were travelling in hit a wall on Friday evening, August 25th.

The three young women, all aged 18, had gotten their Leaving Cert results earlier that day and were on their way to celebrations.

Earlier this week, Nikki Murphy was described as a 'beautiful angel' by her mother, with Luke and Grace's mother Brigid telling the congregation that she and their father were 'honoured' to be their parents.

This morning, Zoey is being remembered as someone who always wanted to have fun, was 'the mammy' of her friend group, and dreamed of becoming a teacher.

A sea of pink has taken over the Tipperary town this morning, as Zoey is laid to rest.

