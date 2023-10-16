Play Button
Man (50s) dies in Tipperary crash

Man (50s) dies in Tipperary crash
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
A man in his 50s has died following a road traffic collision in County Tipperary.

The collision occurred at approximately 12:05 p.m. on the N62 at Whitefields, Templemore and involved a car and a truck.

The driver of the car, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was fatally injured.

His body has been removed to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem will take place.

The truck driver, also a man in his 50s and the sole occupant of the vehicle, was uninjured in the collision.

The N62 at Whitefields remains closed, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí in Thurles are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

