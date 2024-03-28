SUV drivers could be hit with higher taxes soon.

The government are currently considering a range of measures to reduce private car use.

They want to cut car journeys by 20 per cent by 2030 and have come up with 35 'polluter pay' proposals.

The proposals include higher parking fees, removing on-street parking spaces and incentives to carpool.

Insurance companies could also be encouraged to offer lower premiums to those who drive less.

It's also being proposed for cars to be taxed based on their size or how environmentally friendly they are.

Each local council will also have the power to introduce congestion charges under the proposed measures.

The proposals will open for public consultation in April.

Reporting by Stephanie Rohan.

