Electric Picnic reveal 40 more artists in 2023 line up

It’s the update we’ve been waiting for!

Electric Picnic have revealed over 40 new names have just been added across the line-up of the sold-out three-day festival weekend.

Tickets for this years event sold out back in December.

10 acts were announced before Christmas, including headliners Billie Eilish, Lewis Capaldi, Fred again.. and the Killers.

Electric Picnic organisers say they are delighted to now announce Mimi Webb, The Murder Capital, The Mary Wallopers, Cian Ducrot, Nell Mescal, Sello, The Wolfe Tones and much more are set to perform at Ireland’s largest gathering of arts and music 1st – 3rd September 2023.

Mimi Webb, PinkPantheress, The Saw Doctors, The Wolfe Tones, Johnny Marr, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Young Fathers, Viagra Boys, King Kong Company, Ham Sandwich and many more are among the artists revealed in today's announcement.

More announcements are expected ahead the weekend in September.

We keep our promises…. So, here it is- Over 40 brand new names have just been added to your EP23 line-up!! ✨🎪 #EP23 #Electricpicnichttps://t.co/fp86El9b17

🌳 Subject to licence pic.twitter.com/k7hOv3tQCT — Electric Picnic (@EPfestival) April 21, 2023

Last year the festival returned to Stradbally and welcomed 70,000 music fans hungry to experience Ireland’s biggest music and arts festival.

Picnickers enjoyed a redesigned site layout, brand new areas such as The Theatre, Fishtown and of course all the festival favourites like Mindfield, Salty Dog and Trailer Park.

Weekend Camping Tickets: SOLD OUT

Family Weekend Camping Tickets: SOLD OUT

Sunday day tickets: SOLD OUT

Campervan/Caravan + Car passes: SOLD OUT

Family Campervan/Caravan + Car passes: SOLD OUT

