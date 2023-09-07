Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Entertainment

A Britney vs Beyoncé singalong event is coming to the South East

A Britney vs Beyoncé singalong event is coming to the South East
Image: singalongsocial.com
Michelle Heffernan
Michelle Heffernan
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Do you know all the words to Single Ladies? Do you break into song for Hit Me Baby One More Time?

Your moment has arrived.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Sing Along Social (@singalongsocial)

The Sing Along Social is a singing party for people who can't sing, but love to do it! Hosted by the Craic Mechanics, they specialise in sing along events to include all voices and talents. "It's sort of like group karaoke, but with no microphones or putting anyone on the spot. It's about singing at the top of your lungs to your favourite cheesy pop songs. "

The Sing Along Social now want to celebrate two divas, and are giving you the chance to lip sync, sing or scream along to your favourite Britney and Beyoncé tracks. After bringing the Britney vs Beyoncé Diva Battle to Electric Picnic last weekend, the event organisers are now going on tour and have booked two Britney vs Beyoncé nights in the South East.

Advertisement

The Haven Hotel in Dunmore East will be hosting the Britney vs Beyoncé Diva Battle in their marquee on Friday 20th October, with tickets on sale directly from the hotel. The Set Theatre in Kilkenny are also hosting the Sing Along Social event on Thursday November 9th, with tickets on sale from the Set Theatre as well.

What are you waiting for? Grab your pals and get ready to unleash that inner diva!

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Taoiseach believes there will be a United Ireland in his lifetime

 By Beat News
News 2

Ryanair boss hit with cream pies by eco activists

 By Beat News
News 3

Gardaí appeal for witnesses and video of Ironman event in which two men died

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Entertainment
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement