Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Entertainment

A Place In The Sun presenter Jonnie Irwin dies aged 50

A Place In The Sun presenter Jonnie Irwin dies aged 50
Jonnie Irwin, © PA Archive/PA Images
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

TV presenter Jonnie Irwin has died aged 50, his agent has said.

Irwin, who presented Channel 4’s A Place In The Sun and BBC’s Escape To The Country, said in November 2022 that he had been diagnosed with lung cancer in 2020 and that it had spread to his brain.

A spokesman for the family said: “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Jonnie’s passing.

“A truly remarkable soul, he fought bravely against cancer with unwavering strength and courage.

Advertisement

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jonnie Irwin (@jonnieirwintv)

Advertisement

“Jonnie touched the lives of so many with his kindness, warmth, and infectious spirit.

“At this time, we kindly ask for the privacy of Jonnie’s family as they navigate through this profound loss.

“Their grief is immeasurable, and your thoughts, prayers, and support are deeply appreciated.

Advertisement

“As we remember the beautiful moments shared with Jonnie, let us celebrate a life well-lived and a legacy that will forever be etched in our hearts.

“Jonnie may be gone from our sight, but his love, laughter, and memories will live on.

“Rest in peace, dear Jonnie. You will be dearly missed, but never forgotten.”

When he disclosed his diagnosis the TV presenter said the first warning sign was while he was filming A Place In The Sun in Italy in August 2020, when his vision became blurry while driving.

Within a week of flying home, he was given six months to live.

Irwin has three sons, Rex, and twins Rafa and Cormac, with his wife Jessica.

By Hannah Roberts, PA Entertainment Reporter

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Carlow News 1

Funeral of Carlow crash victim Michael Kelly to take place on Tuesday

 By Rachael Dunphy
Sport 2

Jurgen Klopp says Man City threat means Liverpool feel need to win every match

 By Beat News
News 3

Funeral of Carlow crash victim Daryl Culbert to take place on Monday

 By Aoife Kearns
Advertisement

More in Entertainment
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement