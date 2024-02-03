A Place In The Sun presenter Jonnie Irwin dies aged 50

TV presenter Jonnie Irwin has died aged 50, his agent has said.

Irwin, who presented Channel 4’s A Place In The Sun and BBC’s Escape To The Country, said in November 2022 that he had been diagnosed with lung cancer in 2020 and that it had spread to his brain.

A spokesman for the family said: “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Jonnie’s passing.

“A truly remarkable soul, he fought bravely against cancer with unwavering strength and courage.

“Jonnie touched the lives of so many with his kindness, warmth, and infectious spirit.

“At this time, we kindly ask for the privacy of Jonnie’s family as they navigate through this profound loss.

“Their grief is immeasurable, and your thoughts, prayers, and support are deeply appreciated.

“As we remember the beautiful moments shared with Jonnie, let us celebrate a life well-lived and a legacy that will forever be etched in our hearts. “Jonnie may be gone from our sight, but his love, laughter, and memories will live on.

“Rest in peace, dear Jonnie. You will be dearly missed, but never forgotten.”

When he disclosed his diagnosis the TV presenter said the first warning sign was while he was filming A Place In The Sun in Italy in August 2020, when his vision became blurry while driving.

Within a week of flying home, he was given six months to live.

Irwin has three sons, Rex, and twins Rafa and Cormac, with his wife Jessica.

By Hannah Roberts, PA Entertainment Reporter

