Arctic Monkeys announce Dublin gigs after cancelled Marlay Park show

The Arctic Monkeys have announced three Dublin gigs in October following their cancelled Marlay Park summer show.

They will play the 3 Arena on October 15th, 17th and 19th. Between these shows, they will play the SSE Arena in Belfast on October 16th.

Previous ticket holders will be sent a unique access code and will be given 72-hour priority pre-sale access starting at 9 am on Friday, August 25th to purchase tickets. Only the same number of tickets, or less, purchased previously for Marlay Park will be available to purchase for these new dates.

All remaining tickets will be made available for sale at 9 am on Tuesday, August 29th. Miles Kane will join the band as a special guest.

The Dublin and Belfast gigs come after the band's tour of North America.

By James Cox

