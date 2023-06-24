Arctic Monkeys smash Glastonbury headline set despite Alex Turner voice concerns

Arctic Monkeys shut down questions over whether they would be able to perform their headline slot at Glastonbury with a suave performance commanded by frontman Alex Turner.

The rock band revisited their chart-topping back catalogue as well as tracks from their 2022 release The Car as they took to the main stage on Friday.

Earlier this week the band announced Turner had acute laryngitis, which forced them to cancel their show in Marlay Park, Dublin, on Wednesday.

Although he kept crowd interaction minimal, Turner said he was “glad to be back” and smashed through song after song, declaring “the Monkeys are back on the farm… wow”.

The singer led the show in his classic slick style, donning a black suit and white open collar shirt paired with dark sunglasses.

Addressing the crowd, he said: “Greetings Somerset” before striking up the chords of Snap Out Of It.

The band rolled through their hit tracks including Don’t Sit Down Cause I’ve Moved Your Chair and Crying Lightning.

Crowds watch the Arctic Monkeys performing at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset. Picture date: Friday June 23rd 2023.

The tens of thousands of festival-goers appeared to approve of the set-list as they belted it back.

Staging was kept minimal with spotlights dancing across the stage and crowd throughout the show.

After a brief spell at the piano, Turner brought the energy back up for their 2013 song Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High, following up with Arabella and Fluorescent Adolescent.

This is the rock band’s third time headlining the festival after topping the bill in 2007 and 2013.

Arctic Monkeys performing at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm. Photo: Yui Mok/PA.

Before launching into Mardy Bum, Turner told crowds: “How do you feel everybody? I’m glad to be back”.

Arctic Monkeys are on a world tour and since the start of the year they have performed across Australia, Asia and the UK.

The band closed their set with an extended instrumental jamming session and the lights went down.

Chants of “one more song” could be heard before the group returned to the stage for a slowed down version I Wanna Be Yours.

But in a full circle moment, the band closed out their set by cranking the energy back up with their debut single I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor and an electric rendition of R U Mine?

“We’re going to leave you now, but thank you for having us,” Alex Turner told the crowd.

“Something tells me that you’re going to be okay – Goodnight.”

Turner waved to the crowd as they cheered and applauded the group off the stage.

By Naomi Clarke, PA at Glastonbury and Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles correspondent