Arctic Monkeys WILL headline Glastonbury after laryngitis fears, confirms Eavis

Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis has confirmed the Arctic Monkeys will headline the Pyramid Stage on Friday after their set was thrown into question earlier this week.

The rock band announced on Monday that frontman Alex Turner had acute laryngitis which forced them to cancel their show in Marlay Park, Dublin, on Wednesday.

Broadcasting from the grounds of the festival at Worthydays Farm, Zoe Ball asked during her BBC Radio 2 show if the band were still set to play, and Eavis replied “they’re on”, which was welcomed with applause.

“It was a little bit close there for a minute and we were thinking about whether we should have a serious back-up plan in place, but no, thankfully they’re on, so that’s great,” she added.

It will be the Sheffield band’s third time headlining the festival after topping the bill on 2007 and 2013.

The third day of the festival in Pilton, Somerset, will also host film screenings, theatre and circus performances and a debate titled Solidarity With Iran, which will include British-Iranian charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who was imprisoned by Tehran for six years.

By Naomi Clarke, PA at Glastonbury

