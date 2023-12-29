Barry Keoghan breaks silence on his viral nude scene in Saltburn

Actor Barry Keoghan has shed light on the much-discussed nude scene in the film Saltburn.

Directed by Emerald Fennell of Promising Young Woman fame, the psychological thriller has been lauded as a "beautifully wicked tale of privilege" set in 2006.

The synopsis reads: “Struggling to find his place at Oxford University, student Oliver Quick (Keoghan) finds himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton (Elordi), who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family’s sprawling estate, for a summer never to be forgotten.”

The ensemble cast of Saltburn features renowned names such as Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, Alison Oliver, Archie Madekwe, and Carey Mulligan, among others.

Since its theatrical release in November, the film has earned widespread acclaim for its dark humor, innovative storyline, and stellar performances. However, it is Keoghan's final scene in Saltburn that has captivated audience attention.

Following the demise of Elspeth Catton (Pike), Keoghan's character Oliver inherits the Catton fortune and the Saltburn estate. The scene depicts Oliver dancing in the mansion in the nude to 'Murder on the Dancefloor.'

Fans, curious about the authenticity of the scene, took to social media to inquire whether Keoghan used a prosthetic for the explicit moment.

WAS THAT A PROSTHETIC SIR? THE PEOPLE NEED ANSWERS👀 😲@BarryKeoghan — J is Afraid (@t4meimp4l4) December 22, 2023

User on X commented: “Soooooo Saltburn was f*cking AMAZING!!!! Barry Keoghan is such a good actor! Also was that a prosthetic?”

Responding to the fans, Keoghan confirmed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that he indeed performed the scene "au naturel," without the aid of a prosthetic.

Reflecting on the experience, Keoghan shared insights into his initial hesitancy and the subsequent comfort he found on set.

"The initial thing was about me having no clothes on. I’m a bit, ehhh. But after take one, I was ready to go. I was like, 'Let’s go again. Let’s go again,'" he revealed.

The actor praised the scene as a fitting conclusion for the film and his character, emphasizing the sense of ownership and confidence it conveyed.

"It totally felt right. It’s ownership. This is my place. It’s full confidence in, ‘I can do what I want in this manor. I can strip to my barest and waltz around because this is mine.’ Yeah, it was fun," Keoghan concluded.

Saltburn is available for streaming on Prime Video.

Well, time for a bath. Thanks for joining the official #Saltburn Watch Party. pic.twitter.com/EZaV1qgiEk — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) December 23, 2023

By David Bjelac, Beat News

