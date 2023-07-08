‘BBC presenter off air over claims of payments to teen for explicit photos’

The BBC said it takes “any allegations very seriously” following reports in The Sun that a “well-known presenter” has been taken off air over claims he paid a teenager for explicit pictures.

The newspaper reported the unnamed BBC star has been accused of paying a teenager more than £35,000 in exchange for sexual images.

Neither the individual nor the teenager, who was said to be 17 when the payments began, was identified.

The Sun said the teen’s family complained to the BBC on May 19th.

In response to The Sun’s report, a BBC spokesperson said: “We treat any allegations very seriously and we have processes in place to proactively deal with them.

“As part of that, if we receive information that requires further investigation or examination we will take steps to do this.

“That includes actively attempting to speak to those who have contacted us in order to seek further detail and understanding of the situation.

“If we get no reply to our attempts or receive no further contact that can limit our ability to progress things but it does not mean our enquiries stop.

“If, at any point, new information comes to light or is provided – including via newspapers – this will be acted upon appropriately, in line with internal processes.”

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

