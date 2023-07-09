BBC suspends staff member after explicit photo claims about unnamed presenter

A male member of staff has been suspended following allegations an unnamed BBC presenter paid a teenager for sexually explicit images, the broadcaster said.

The corporation said it was made aware of a complaint in May but that new allegations of a “different nature” were brought to it on Thursday.

The BBC said it takes any allegations “seriously”, confirming it has been in touch with external authorities alongside conducting its own inquiries.

By Naomi Clarke, Sam Blewett and David Lynch, PA Reporters

