Beyonce’s new album will be called Act II: Cowboy Carter

Beyonce’s new album will be called Act II: Cowboy Carter
Disney’s The Lion King European Premiere – London, © PA Archive/PA Images
Beyonce is full of surprises — and on Tuesday, she dropped yet another one.

Her forthcoming album has a name: Act II: Cowboy Carter.

The title was revealed on Bey’s official website, along with details on a few limited edition CD, vinyl and box set releases.

Act II: Cowboy Carter arrives March 29.

Beyonce first announced the news of a album last month after starring in a Verizon advert during the Super Bowl that ended with the superstar saying: “They ready, drop the new music.”

The main details about the release had been a cryptic Instagram video with country iconography appeared that teased “act ii” coming out in March.

Beyonce’s 2022 album Renaissance is frequently referred to as Act I: Renaissance.

Soon after, she released two new country tracks — Texas Hold ’Em and 16 Carriages.

Those releases made Beyonce the first black woman to top Billboard’s country music chart.

By Maria Sherman, Associated Press

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

