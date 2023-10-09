Big Brother fans react to new housemates

After a five-year hiatus, Big Brother made a return to our screens on Sunday night with fans immediately reacting to the brand-new cast of housemates.

The new series of the ultimate social experiment features a carefully selected cast of housemates from various walks of life, all vying for the coveted £100,000 prize during their up-to-six-week stay in the world's most famous reality TV home.

Competitive Kerry has got her eyes firmly on the prize... #BBUK pic.twitter.com/82FUtiDySw — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) October 8, 2023

New hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best ushered in 16 contestants during Sunday night's premiere.

Drama wasted no time unfolding as a juicy party game with significant consequences was introduced.

During the game, Jenkin selected Olivia as the housemate he believed would be the most challenging to live with, citing a lack of connection.

In response, Big Brother announced that Olivia would face the first public eviction on Friday, causing significant upset. Olivia, in tears, deemed the decision "a bit unfair."

In a twist of fate, Big Brother informed Olivia in the diary room that she had the chance to "change her fate and win immunity" by proving she's the most entertaining housemate.

Meanwhile, other housemates engaged in the party game, with Kerry selecting Jenkin as the one with the most questionable dress sense, resulting in his suitcase being blown up.

Spicing things up, Jenkin's loss in a game of Hide and Seek resulted in restricted hot water access for the next 24 hours.

The new housemates have grabbed fans' attention, with many discussing Jenkin's streak of bad luck.

Sorry but I think it's absolutely hilarious that Jenkin has been in the #bbuk house for three minutes and has already lost his suitcase, has to have cold showers and make breakfast in bed and just accidentally nominated someone for eviction. pic.twitter.com/uYIJ87ZA5Y — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) October 8, 2023

