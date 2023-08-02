Bruce Springsteen earmarked for South East gig next summer

'The Boss' is expected back in Ireland next summer.

Bruce Springsteen will reportedly play two nights at Cork's Páirc Uí Chaoimh on the 16th and 18th of May.

He's also earmarked to return to Kilkenny, where he played two shows in Nowlan Park in 2013.

Irish Independent Journalist, Ralph Riegel, says Springsteen indicated he'd be back in Europe last week.

"He ended his European Tour in Italy last week.

"What was interesting was, at the end of that concert there were a lot of social media promotions and things flashing up at the concert saying 'We'll Be Back'.

"There has been a lot of speculation about the fact that he would return to Europe and it looks as if two Cork dates are about to be confirmed for May 16th and May 18th, with the potential for at least one, possibly two more gigs in Kilkenny."

Dublin Dates

According to the Irish Independent, there are said to be no plans for Dublin concerts in 2024.

"A Cork County Board source has now indicated that matches are being rescheduled or transferred from the May dates next year in anticipation of a major international artist performing at the venue.

"The proposed concert was discussed at a county board meeting this week with delegates being told the promoter wanted clarification on the specific dates available."

