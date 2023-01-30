Play Button
Play Button
Entertainment

Calvin Harris and Travis Scott to headline Longitude Festival

Calvin Harris and Travis Scott to headline Longitude Festival
Robbie Byrne
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Calvin Harris and Travis Scott have been revealed as this summer's Longitude headliners.

2023 sees the festival reduced to a two-day event for the first time, with festival organisers forgoing the traditional Friday opening night.

The festival will also see Lil Uzi Vert, MK, Belters Only, Anne-Marie, Raye, and Joel Corry take to the iconic stage from July 1st to 2nd.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 9 am and are priced at €199.50 for two-day weekend tickets and €99.90 for daily passes, inclusive of the booking fee.

Advertisement

Three customers can access a pre-sale on Wednesday at 9 am.

Commenting on the announcement, festival organisers noted that the festival marks Calvin Harris' first Irish show in a decade, while Travis Scott returns to Longitude following a stellar main-stage performance in 2018.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

JD Sports says it's been the target of a cyber attack

 By Joleen Murphy
News 2

Emergency services attending scene of collision in Waterford

 By Dayna Kearney
News 3

River search stood down after two bodies located

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Entertainment
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement