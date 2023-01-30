Calvin Harris and Travis Scott to headline Longitude Festival

Calvin Harris and Travis Scott have been revealed as this summer's Longitude headliners.

2023 sees the festival reduced to a two-day event for the first time, with festival organisers forgoing the traditional Friday opening night.

The festival will also see Lil Uzi Vert, MK, Belters Only, Anne-Marie, Raye, and Joel Corry take to the iconic stage from July 1st to 2nd.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 9 am and are priced at €199.50 for two-day weekend tickets and €99.90 for daily passes, inclusive of the booking fee.

Three customers can access a pre-sale on Wednesday at 9 am.

Commenting on the announcement, festival organisers noted that the festival marks Calvin Harris' first Irish show in a decade, while Travis Scott returns to Longitude following a stellar main-stage performance in 2018.