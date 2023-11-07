Cascada announce Irish tour date

CASCADA has just announced a tour date in Ireland.

It comes after they played a sold-out show at the Button Factory in September. This time around they will play in the Academy Dublin on Friday 1st March 2024.

Early bird tickets go on sale this Thursday 9th November at 9 am from Ticketmaster at a cost of €25 (plus booking fee).

On the night CASCADA will be joined by special guests with doors opening at 7 pm.

Since the release of their first album almost 15 years ago, CASCADA looks back on worldwide successes like Everytime We Touch, Miracle, Evacuate The Dancefloor, Miracle, Endless Summer, San Francisco, Summer Of Love, or The Rhythm Of The Night.

Front-singer Natalie Horler and her team of producers and writers have topped charts in more than 20 countries with their irresistible dance-pop songs.

At age 18 Natalie started doing studio work and recorded several tracks for different DJs. In 2004, through her studio work, she met Cologne-based producers Yann Peifer (Yanou) and Manuel Reuter (Manian) who invited her to front their new project, CASCADA.

Within 18 months, together they found international fame with their huge debut hit Everytime We Touch. A smash in the States before the band even toured there, the song quickly caught on across the globe, followed by a multi-platinum-selling album of the same title.

Since 2004 they have been touring and still producing new Tracks. The Tours went from the USA to Australia and from the very North of Norway to Africa.

CASCADA is now back with their new single One Last Dance - a collaboration with Trans X with a new take on Living on Video from 1983. It's an ode to years past with a feeling of going back to their dance roots, which will be thrilling for every CASCADA fan as well as lovers of that music era.

You can buy tickets here.

