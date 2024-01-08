Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year nominees announced

The shortlist for Irish Album of the Year 2023 at the upcoming Choice Music Prize has been announced.
The nominees were announced this morning on RTÉ 2FM's Tracy Clifford Show.
The Choice Music Prize ceremony takes place on March 7 in Vicar Street in Dublin,
This year's 10 nominees for the highly coveted prize include:
Grian Chatten, Chaos for the Fly
CMAT, Crazymad, For Me
John Francis Flynn, Look Over the Wall, See the Sky
Kojaque, Phantom of the Afters
Lankum, False Lankum
Rachael Lavelle, Big Dreams
Soda Blonde, Dream Big
The Murder Capital, Gigi's Recovery
The Scratch, Mind Yourself
Ezra Williams, Supernumeraries
The ceremony will also be broadcast live on RTÉ 2FM, with a TV special set to air on RTÉ2 later that month.
This Choice Music Prize Irish Song of the Year shortlist will be announced on January 12 while the Irish Artist of the Year shortlist will be to be announced tomorrow, January 9.
Other awards include the Irish Breakthrough Artist of the Year with shortlist to be announced on January 10, and Classic Irish Album.
The winning act will receive a top prize of €10,000 fund provided by the Irish Music Rights Organisation (IMRO) and The Irish Recorded Music Association (IRMA).
