Coleen Nolan announces cancer diagnosis

Coleen Nolan has revealed she has been diagnosed with skin cancer.

The Loose Women star, who is part of the family pop group The Nolans, has already seen three of her sisters diagnosed with different forms of the disease.

Her sister Bernie died in 2013 of breast cancer and her sister Linda only announced this year that her cancer has spread to her brain.

Speaking on the ITV show on Monday, the 58-year-old explained hers was spotted almost by chance and that she's "sick of cancer".

Linda reacted to her sister's announcement with a supportive statement of her own on social media, where she also wrote a cautionary message: "Very proud of my little sis. She acted on her instincts, found something amiss, and got it checked.

"If you spot something out of the ordinary for you, PLEASE get it checked. Don’t be frightened."

