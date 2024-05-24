Play Button
Colm Meaney to play Ian Bailey in film about Sophie Toscan du Plantier murder

Actor Colm Meaney poses during the photocall of the movie "In The Land Of Saints And Sinners" presented in the Orizzonti extra selection at the 80th Venice Film Festival on September 6, 2023 at Venice Lido. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP) (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)
Beat News
Beat News
Colm Meaney is to play Ian Bailey in a Jim Sheridan true crime drama about the Sophie Toscan du Plantier murder.

Aidan Gillen has also been cast in 'Re-creation', which will look back on the murder of the French film and TV producer in Cork in 1996.

It will question what happened almost 30 years ago, using a fictional jury to debate the facts of the case.

Sheridan said that he is “delighted to have two icons of Irish cinema join the cast”.

Co-director of the film, David Merriman added, “Colm and Aidan both have starred in some of my favourite films and shows. As artists, they both elevate any project, and we are so grateful to have them onboard.”

Bailey was arrested twice by gardaí in relation to the murder but released on both occasions due to a lack of evidence.

He was convicted in his absence in Paris in 2019, but Irish courts rejected requests for his extradition.

Meaney has starred in many films and TV series, while he is well-known for playing chief Miles O'Brien in Star Trek.

Gillen has also appeared in many high-profile films but is best known for Game of Thrones and The Wire.

By James Cox

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website, beat102103.com.

