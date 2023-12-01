Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin welcome fourth child

UFC star Conor McGregor and his fiancée Dee Devlin have announced the birth of their fourth child.

In a post on social media, McGregor said: “Another chunky healthy boy into the world. Dee you are my hero.”

Skin to skin 🥰🙏 another chunky healthy boy into the world. Dee you are my hero ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QYJ7J1USXD — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 1, 2023

He added: "My baby boy is born! Mammy and baby doing amazing, 8.1lbs of prime Irish double champion beef!"

The 35-year-old shared several photos of himself and Devlin with the baby boy.

The couple are parents to six-year-old Conor Jr, four-year-old Croia and Rian (2) along with the new arrival.

Statements made by McGregor are among the social media posts being examined by gardaí in the investigation into the Dublin riots, according to The Irish Times.

McGregor posted several comments on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that were widely read and attracted positive comment from X’s owner Elon Musk. McGregor criticised Government policy on immigration and law and order and declared “Ireland, we are at war”.

In a later post, he said he did not condone the riots but “I do understand frustrations... and I do understand a move must be made to ensure the change we need is ushered in”.

