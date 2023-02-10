Thanks for checking in to #NewMusicFriday. From radio-friendly releases to the songs that you listen to in a solo car journey at full volume. Here's my picks of new music that you might want to add to those precious playlists.

This week we bring you new beats from Jessie Ware, Mullingar's The Academic, Jax Jones, and more.

Let's have a look and listen, shall we?

Central Cee

A proud member of the Record of the Week alumni, Central Cee is back with some shiny new music. 'Me and You' is the London rapper's own spin on a love song just in time for Valentine's Day.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CtM3uMDnEuY

Jessie Ware

The incredible Jessie Ware is no stranger to a big release and her disco single 'Pearls' from her upcoming album 'That! Feels Good!' shows her amazing versatility as an artist.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MvB-iPmmIQw

The Academic

The most famous thing to hail from the midlands since Bressie and Bord na Móna, The Academic are back with 'What's Wrong With Me' from their new album 'Sitting Pretty'.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5ZjdsCaq4CI

Jax Jones

Serial dance music-making machine Jax Jones has dropped a new single featuring the gorgeous tones of Calum Scott. 'Whistle' is a nostalgic track, with its music video paying homage to Jax’s childhood. It's a bit of a banger if you ask me.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xpLS7tpVWMM

Tensnake & Ninetails

Fancy some irresistible grooves and delirious disco vibes? Well, you're in the right place. Hamburg's Tensanke has teamed up with Ninetails to make 'Bodytalk' which features plenty of dancefloor chemistry.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A5sw9yHKPcc

So, there you have it. Did any of these tracks do it for you? What are your favs this week? Let us know on socials!

Dave Cronin's New Music Friday returns next week.