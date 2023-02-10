Play Button
Play Button
Entertainment

Dave Cronin's New Music Friday

Dave Cronin's New Music Friday
Dave Cronin
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Thanks for checking in to #NewMusicFriday. From radio-friendly releases to the songs that you listen to in a solo car journey at full volume. Here's my picks of new music that you might want to add to those precious playlists.

This week we bring you new beats from Jessie Ware, Mullingar's The Academic, Jax Jones, and more.

Let's have a look and listen, shall we?

Central Cee
A proud member of the Record of the Week alumni, Central Cee is back with some shiny new music. 'Me and You' is the London rapper's own spin on a love song just in time for Valentine's Day.

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CtM3uMDnEuY

Jessie Ware
The incredible Jessie Ware is no stranger to a big release and her disco single 'Pearls' from her upcoming album 'That! Feels Good!' shows her amazing versatility as an artist.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MvB-iPmmIQw

The Academic
The most famous thing to hail from the midlands since Bressie and Bord na Móna, The Academic are back with 'What's Wrong With Me' from their new album 'Sitting Pretty'.

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5ZjdsCaq4CI

Jax Jones
Serial dance music-making machine Jax Jones has dropped a new single featuring the gorgeous tones of Calum Scott. 'Whistle' is a nostalgic track, with its music video paying homage to Jax’s childhood. It's a bit of a banger if you ask me.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xpLS7tpVWMM

Tensnake & Ninetails
Fancy some irresistible grooves and delirious disco vibes? Well, you're in the right place. Hamburg's Tensanke has teamed up with Ninetails to make 'Bodytalk' which features plenty of dancefloor chemistry.

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A5sw9yHKPcc

So, there you have it. Did any of these tracks do it for you? What are your favs this week? Let us know on socials!
Dave Cronin's New Music Friday returns next week.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Conor Murray's father being treated in hospital for serious injuries following crash

 By Beat News
Wexford News 2

Most common locations to pick up a parking fine in Wexford revealed

 By Robbie Byrne
Property 3

Blissful Waterford thatch cottage with a modern twist on sale for just €139,000

 By Robbie Byrne
Advertisement

More in Entertainment
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement