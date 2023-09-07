Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Entertainment

Drake announces highly anticipated For All The Dogs album will arrive this month

Drake announces highly anticipated For All The Dogs album will arrive this month
Top Boy UK Premiere – London, © PA Archive/PA Images
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Drake has finally announced a release date for his highly anticipated eighth studio album: For All The Dogs will drop on September 22nd.

The follow-up to 2022’s Honestly, Nevermind — which released without warning — was announced on the Canadian rapper’s Instagram on Wednesday night.

Drake wrote the release date in the caption of the post, which featured video footage depicting his father, Dennis Graham.

Advertisement

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)

Advertisement

A representative confirmed the date on Thursday.

Drake — who is currently on his It’s All A Blur tour — had teased the project for a few months, including at a July 2023 New York City concert, where the rapper told the capacity-filled Barclays Centre crowd his next album would drop in approximately “a couple of weeks”.

The 36-year-old megastar, known for surprise releasing music, teased the potential project at his intimate Apollo show in January.

Advertisement

The new album features several collaborations Drake has mentioned live on stage in the last few months, including one with Nicki Minaj and another track with reggaetonero Bad Bunny.

By Maria Sherman, Associated Press

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Entertainment 1

A Britney vs Beyoncé singalong event is coming to the South East

 By Michelle Heffernan
News 2

Taoiseach believes there will be a United Ireland in his lifetime

 By Beat News
News 3

Ryanair boss hit with cream pies by eco activists

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Entertainment
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement