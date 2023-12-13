Play Button
Dublin museum announces exhibition in honour of Shane MacGowan and The Pogues

NO REPRO FEE Pictured are Victoria Mary Clarke, Shane MacGowan, Johnny Depp and President Michael D. Higgins celebrating a poet of modern music and one of the great international songwriters Shane MacGowan at the National Concert Hall on the occasion of his 60th birthday and presentation of a special Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of the power and poetry of his work and his singular contribution to Irish music. PHOTO: Mark Stedman
Beat News
Beat News
James Cox

Epic, the Irish Emigration Museum, has unveiled a temporary exhibition dedicated to The Pogues and the late Shane MacGowan.

Developed in collaboration with Hot Press, it covers the evolution of the band, the rise of punk rock, and the role of the Irish diaspora on the British music scene.

The exhibition will run until the end of January at the museum on Dublin's Custom House Quay.

It will feature contributions from Siobhan MacGowan, Glen Hansard, Nick Cave, the producer of Fairytale of New York Steve Lillywhite, Imelda May, and Hot Press editor Niall Stokes.

There will also be material from the Hot Press archive, from Shane’s family and from the family of the late Frank Murray, the band’s original manager. Epic said it will be a 'must-see' for music fans.

