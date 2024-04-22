Electric Picnic 2024 line-up to be announced on Friday

The line-up for this year's Electric Picnic is set to be announced on Friday, April 26th.

Organisers confirmed the news today, with the line-up reveal coming months later than in previous years.

This year's festival will once again return to Stradbally, Co Laois, but on the earlier dates of August 16th to 18th, moving from its usual slot in early September.

Your 2024 Electric Picnic line-up drops THIS FRIDAY 26th April 🎆🎶 #EP24 #ElectricPicnic pic.twitter.com/PFXQNBxruq — Electric Picnic (@EPfestival) April 22, 2024

Belfast hip-hop trio Kneecap previously confirmed they will be performing at this year's event, as reported by the Laois Nationalist.

2024 will also mark Electric Picnic's 20th anniversary, and tickets for the festival have already sold out.