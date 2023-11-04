Explosive exit for pair of housemates in Big Brother’s first double eviction

Big Brother contestants Paul and Dylan have been voted out in the first double eviction of the series.

The public vote saw the pair become the fifth and sixth housemates to leave respectively, exiting to a booing live studio audience after receiving the most nominations from their fellow contestants, alongside Noky and Trish.

Paul’s exit comes after a fallout between fellow contestants Noky and Trish, which aired on Friday evening.

Sneak Peek 👁️ Tears, tantrums and tricks... It's all kicking off 👀 pic.twitter.com/xrcMZBf1mV — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) November 3, 2023

During the show, Paul asked Noky what she was staring at before calling her “strange” and “weird”.

Later, Trish stood up for Noky branding Paul a “bully” before an explosive argument ensued.

In his exit interview, Paul said: “Not everyone can be everyone’s cup of tea…I think me and Trish are very similar people so we could clash. I do like to wind people up and I said that before I came in.”

During the live eviction, the studio audience could be heard shouting “get Paul out” and “get Dylan out”.

The sixth Housemate saying goodbye to the House is... #BBUK pic.twitter.com/6f4iS5QVKs — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) November 3, 2023

Dylan said he thought he was nominated seven times for “losing my rag” during an argument in the house.

He told hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best: “By this week I was getting snappy and it is a pressure pot in there.”

Before entering the house, Dylan said he applied to prove that amputees can do anything.

“Along with all the madness and all the craziness that I’ve brought, hopefully amputees out there next year will think I’m going to give it a go because I’ve seen Dylan on there,” he added.

Big Brother continues on ITV2 and ITVX.

By Ellie Iorizzo, LA Correspondent

