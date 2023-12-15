Play Button
Extra South East date announced for Lyra tour next year

Extra South East date announced for Lyra tour next year
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
Lyra has added six extra dates to her 2024 Irish tour - one of which is in the South East.

The additional gigs will be in Kilkenny, Sligo, Wicklow, Monaghan, Meath and Kerry.

She's already lined up to play 16 concerts nationwide, starting on February 15th in Waterford.

Two days later she makes her way to Kilkenny.

Lyra will play in Langton's before heading to her hometown of Co. Cork.

She will then play more gigs across Ireland ending in Kilkenny in Langton's for a second show.

Tickets for the first Kilkenny gig are completed sold out while the Waterford gig has limited availability.

Tickets for the extra gigs go on sale from ten o'clock on Tuesday morning.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

