Extra South East date announced for Lyra tour next year

Lyra has added six extra dates to her 2024 Irish tour - one of which is in the South East.

The additional gigs will be in Kilkenny, Sligo, Wicklow, Monaghan, Meath and Kerry.

She's already lined up to play 16 concerts nationwide, starting on February 15th in Waterford.

✨ Due to phenomenal demand, Cork singer-songwriter @thisisLYRA has added extra shows to her Irish tour!



Thurs 21st March – Langtons, Kilkenny

Fri 22nd March – Sligo Park Hotel

Sat 23rd March – Arklow Bay Hotel

Fri 29th March – Hillgrove Hotel, Monaghan

Sat 30th March –… pic.twitter.com/pKZ2ZTTRuM — MCD Productions (@mcd_productions) December 15, 2023

Two days later she makes her way to Kilkenny.

Lyra will play in Langton's before heading to her hometown of Co. Cork.

She will then play more gigs across Ireland ending in Kilkenny in Langton's for a second show.

Tickets for the first Kilkenny gig are completed sold out while the Waterford gig has limited availability.

Tickets for the extra gigs go on sale from ten o'clock on Tuesday morning.

