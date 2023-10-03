Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Waterford News

Lyra set to play two South East counties on tour next year

Lyra set to play two South East counties on tour next year
Credit: Lyra Instagram
Jayde Maher
Jayde Maher
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Lyra has announced she will be gracing two South East counties with her presence while on tour next year.

She kicks off in Waterford's Theatre Royal on February 15th 2024.

Two days later she makes her way to Kilkenny. Lyra will play in Langton's before heading to her hometown of Co. Cork.

She will then play 10 more gigs across Ireland ending in Dublin's 3Olympia Theatre.

Advertisement

Tickets for the Kilkenny gig are on sale here while the Waterford ones can be found here.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Kilkenny Gardai arrest van driver after cheeky manouvre during rush hour

 By Joleen Murphy
News 2

Everything you need to know about 'Monk mode'

 By Ava Somers
News 3

Phil Lynott statue damaged by plectrums

 By Ava Somers
Advertisement

More in Waterford News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement