Lyra set to play two South East counties on tour next year

Lyra has announced she will be gracing two South East counties with her presence while on tour next year.

She kicks off in Waterford's Theatre Royal on February 15th 2024.

Two days later she makes her way to Kilkenny. Lyra will play in Langton's before heading to her hometown of Co. Cork.

She will then play 10 more gigs across Ireland ending in Dublin's 3Olympia Theatre.

Tickets for the Kilkenny gig are on sale here while the Waterford ones can be found here.

