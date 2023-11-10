Female acts dominate 2024 Grammy nominations

The 2024 Grammy nominations have been announced with female acts making up seven of the eight nominees in the top three categories

The coveted awards ceremony will take place Feb. 4 in Los Angeles.

SZA leads the pack with nine overall nominations while Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus and boygenius earned six nods a piece.

Album of the year nominees include SZA’s SOS, Swift’s Midnights, Rodrigo’s GUTS, Cyrus’ Endless Summer Vacation, boygenius’ the record, Lana Del Rey’s Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd and Janelle Monáe’s The Age of Pleasure.

Jon Batiste is the solo male nominee, competing with World Music Radio.

Batiste is also the only male artist nominated for song of the year (“Butterfly”) and record of the year (“Worship”).

Multiple songs are up for both honors, including Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie, Swift’s “Anti-Hero,” SZA’s “Kill Bill,” Rodrigo’s “Vampire” and Cyrus’ “Flowers.”

Rounding out the song of the year contenders — an award for songwriters — are Del Rey’s “A&W” and Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night” from Barbie, the white-hot soundtrack that scored 12 Grammy nominations thanks to hit singles by Eilish, Lipa, Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice and Ryan Gosling.

Taylor Swift, who has won 12 Grammys, could make history as the first performer to win album of the year four times; she previously won with Fearless, 1989 and Folklore.

Her new nominations include best pop vocal album for Midnights, best pop solo performance for “Anti-Hero” and best pop duo/group performance for “Karma” with Ice Spice, who is up for best new artist.

