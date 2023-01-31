Forbidden Fruit announces lineup for 2023 festival

The 11th edition of the Forbidden Fruit Festival takes place this June Bank Holiday weekend Saturday 3rd and Sunday 4th June.

Returning to the Royal Hospital, Kilmainham, the festival has just released its initial list of artists, with massive names in dance and house taking the forefront

Swedish DJ Eric Prydz has been confirmed, returning to Ireland for the first time in 11 years. Chart-topping Eliza Rose will also feature, as well as Tiktok sensation Southstar.

UK rapper Central Cee, the most-streamed hip-hop artist in the UK is also on the lineup, alongside Japanese-British singer Rina Sawayama . Mercury Prize-nominated rapper Slowthai will take to the stage too , as well as 90s techno dance duo X Club

Also on the list are is Beyonce collaborator and Grammy Nominated artist Honey Dijon, as well as rapper Sherelle, and up-and-coming hip hop DJ P-rallel

More acts to be announced closer to the date. Tickets for Forbidden Fruit are On Sale @ 9am this Friday 3rd February Via Ticketmaster Ireland. & usual outlets priced from €129 including booking fee.

Pre-Sale access will be available this Thursday, 2 February from 9am

Sign-up for presale access here - https://www.forbiddenfruit.ie/tickets