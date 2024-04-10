Fourth Bridget Jones on the way

Bridget Jones is back - but this time as a free woman.

British Vogue reports the much-loved character will appear in a fourth iteration of the film series, but this time she won't be loved up with Colin Firth's character, Mark Darcy.

It is also rumoured 'One Day' star Leo Woodall will make an appearance in the movie as Bridget's young rebound fling.

Renée Zellweger is reported to be returning as the main character herself, while Hugh Grant is also expected to reprise his role as Daniel Cleaver.

