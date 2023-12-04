Frankie Dettori eliminated from I’m A Celebrity after public vote

Jockey Frankie Dettori has become the first contestant to be voted out of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2023.

It was revealed during Sunday’s instalment of the ITV reality series that YouTuber Nella Rose and Dettori had received the fewest votes from the public and were up for elimination.

During the Italian jockey’s 12 days in camp, he was a team leader for a period, won the camp a “breakfast of champions” and took on a number of trials.

After hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly announced the news, Dettori jumped up and hugged his fellow campmates goodbye.

Following his exit, he told the presenting duo: “It’s been so surreal and what an adventure.

“Yesterday, it really hit me when we got the letters from the loved ones, you forget that there is a world outside, people watching you.

“You know we’ve been out of our comfort zone for so long and it’s been so great.”

After they showed him clips of his time in the jungle, Dettori added that the experience sent his emotions “up and down” throughout.

“I’ve been dieting for 30 years, but this takes you to another level. The heat, the fatigue of the jungle,” he added.

“We just needed some fuel in our stomach, you can feel your body actually… slowing down and shutting off. Even a handful of rice put us back up.

“It’s been challenging, I’ll be honest with you, but great, fantastic camp, they were all like this.”

He admitted he was “disappointed” to be the first one out but was also “very happy”.

“I did nearly two weeks in the jungle, I beat my fears of enclosed spaces and snakes, all in the same task. I met some wonderful people and it’s been a fantastic experience,” he added.

Reflecting on the early departure of Grace Dent and Jamie Lynn Spears on medial grounds this week, he said: “With the incident with Grace and Jamie Lynn as well, it put a dampener on the week. We had to regroup and we had to refocus.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Rose took on her eighth Bushtucker trial which saw her have to search inside a pitch black jungle museum for stars that were hidden within exhibit boxes.

However, she had to contend with critters being poured over her – while each of the boxes contained different animals including scorpions, crabs and baby crocodiles.

Arriving at the clearing, McPartlin asked why she thinks the public keeps voting for her to take on trials, to which she replied: “I couldn’t tell you.

“I genuinely don’t know. It’s either I’m doing good or I’m doing bad. But at this point it is what it is.”

Throughout the trial, she continued to encourage herself by saying “You’re good Nella you’re doing great” and reminding herself that she has “been through worse”.

After securing nine out of the 10 stars, the last one was hidden within a dark tunnel, but Rose was too scared to enter the confined space.

Following the trial, she told McPartlin and Donnelly that it was “very scary” but that she was “super proud” of herself for pushing through her fear.

She added: “I just remembered, Tony, he really believes in me and he thinks I’m the strongest woman on the planet, confined space, you lot pushed it with that. In the jet black, no. But me and Tony Bellew neck and neck.”

First Dates star Fred Sirieix also clashed with former politician Nigel Farage and TV presenter Josie Gibson during the episode.

As the camp ate leftover eel in their rice for breakfast, the former MEP said: “From an environmental perspective, the way we’re fishing some of the oceans is not very clever.”

He added that he had spoken about it in parliament and started arguing that it was “a combination of European greed” before Sirieix interrupted.

French TV star Sirieix said: “It’s not just European greed, you’ve got to stop saying that. Because it’s the world who is overfishing. You’ve got to stop saying European greed in all of this. This is just not right Nigel.”

Meanwhile, Sirieix continued to try and interfere with the cooking which Gibson has recently been put in charge of as camp chef, but he later described her meal as “brilliant”.

Later in the episode, the contestants received their letters from their loved ones.

Dettori received one from his wife Catherine which said he had reminded them of how “strong and determined” he was by facing his biggest fears while one from Sirieix’s family said they were “missing his face every day”.

Rose received one from a loved one who called herself ‘Momma Douglas’ which said they “immensely proud” of her and Farage’s children wrote that “nothing has made us prouder than showing people who you really are”.

Sam Thompson’s girlfriend, TV star Zara McDermott, told him to “keep shining and lighting up in the camp in your special way”.

While Marvin Humes’ wife Rochelle said she had been “struggling not having my best mate” but that she had been watching the show every night with the “biggest smile”.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV.

By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

