FRIENDS experience to come to Dublin for the first time

If you've always dreamed of a coffee in Central Perk, or sitting on the iconic orange couch, this is for you!

The FRIENDS experience will come to Dublin for the first time next month.

From October 24th, fans can expect set recreations, costumes and real props from the iconic show.

This is huge! This is bigger than huge! The FRIENDS™ Experience: The One in Dublin is making its debut at Theatre of Light, The Point Square on October 24. ​

The Theatre of Light at The Point Square in Dublin will be transformed into Manhattan, where you can recreate all the moments from the show.

And if you're a superfan, there'll be merchandise at the experience, including Joey's bedtime penguin pal 'Hugsy'.

If you're feeling romantic you can even propose on set! According to the official FRIENDS experience website, they're even encouraged! You can contact the event here, where they even help you coordinate your proposal.

There will be a small number of standby tickets available each day, however, it's recommended to pre-book your tickets.

General sale kicks off at 10 am Friday 22nd September, with pre-sale beginning on Thursday 21st September.

You can register for pre-sale here.

