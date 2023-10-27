Game of Thrones Dark Hedges to get the chop

Game of Thrones 'Dark Hedges' are to get the chop, according to Sky News.

The tunnel of trees in Northern Ireland could face cutting due to their bad condition. Many of these trees are in bad health, while one has died entirely.

The tunnel, which is in County Antrim, is in bad condition. Some beech trees are on the verge of being cut down, as they are 'potentially dangerous.'

This lead to it becoming a popular tourist destination for fans of the show.

The Tree Safety branch of the Department of Infrastructure has warned that trees making the tunnel are in poor condition. 11 of the Dark Hedges are to get the chop.

6 of these 11 trees are protected by Tree Preservation Orders. This means that the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Councils must approve before the trees are cut down.

The fate of these trees will be decided at a meeting this week. It will examine the health and safety precautions surrounding these 'potentially dangerous and structurally compromised trees.'

The meeting will discuss plans to 'help secure the continued presence of the majority of the trees, with an indicated lifespan of over 10 years.'

