Noughty Beats
Entertainment

Gavan Reilly and Zara King among those to star in Celebrity Gogglebox Ireland

Gavan Reilly and Zara King among those to star in Celebrity Gogglebox Ireland
Gavan Reilly, Zara King and Richard Chambers
Beat News
Journalists Gavan Reilly, Zara King and Richard Chambers are the latest stars to have joined the cast of Celebrity Gogglebox Ireland for a one-off special.

Virgin Media’s political correspondent Reilly and news correspondents King and Chambers will appear in the Wednesday special, marking 25 years of Virgin Media TV.

A number of other famous faces, including Derry Girls actor Tommy Tiernan, TV presenter Hector O hEochagain and radio broadcaster Laurita Blewitt, will take part in the episode, airing on September 20 on Virgin Media One.

Talking about the show, Reilly said: “I’ve been a Gogglebox fan since the early days of the British series – so much so that the older series are one of the most-watched things on our Netflix!

“It was great to see an Irish edition get off the ground and it’s really exciting to get to be part of a landmark special episode like this one.”

Asked what show she would like to see get a reboot, King said: “I’m torn between The West Wing and Ballykissangel.

“I know, they’re two VERY different shows, but I have loved them both. I’ll go with the West Wing because I think BallyK was probably a moment in time, but it was a joy at that time, the theme music still reminds me of getting to stay up late to watch it.

“The West Wing is just a classic, one of the greats that I have watched over and over again. I would love a reboot, a brand-new season.”

Starstudded cast

Other household names who will be taking part in the one-off special include internet-famous family The Flemings, showbiz couple Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian and TV presenters Tommy Bowe, Karen Koster and Martin King.

Atomic Kitten singer Kerry Katona and Irish comedian and writer Alison Spittle will also join the sofa to watch the best of television together.

More celebrities from “various strands of Irish life” will be announced this week.

Celebrity Gogglebox Ireland will air on September 20th at 9 p.m. on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.

By Hannah Roberts, PA Entertainment Reporter

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

The Nitty Gritty

