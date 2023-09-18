Gavan Reilly and Zara King among those to star in Celebrity Gogglebox Ireland

Journalists Gavan Reilly, Zara King and Richard Chambers are the latest stars to have joined the cast of Celebrity Gogglebox Ireland for a one-off special.

Virgin Media’s political correspondent Reilly and news correspondents King and Chambers will appear in the Wednesday special, marking 25 years of Virgin Media TV.

A number of other famous faces, including Derry Girls actor Tommy Tiernan, TV presenter Hector O hEochagain and radio broadcaster Laurita Blewitt, will take part in the episode, airing on September 20 on Virgin Media One.

Surprise! Did you think we were finished announcing our Celebrity Gogglebox Ireland Households? 😏 Welcome to the Celebrity Gogglebox Ireland Couch Gavan, Zara and Richard 🛋️ Brand New: Celebrity Gogglebox a Ireland, Wednesday at 9pm on Virgin Media One & Virgin Media Player 📺 pic.twitter.com/DcPeQ6bgFG — Virgin Media Television (@VirginMedia_TV) September 18, 2023

Talking about the show, Reilly said: “I’ve been a Gogglebox fan since the early days of the British series – so much so that the older series are one of the most-watched things on our Netflix!

“It was great to see an Irish edition get off the ground and it’s really exciting to get to be part of a landmark special episode like this one.”

Asked what show she would like to see get a reboot, King said: “I’m torn between The West Wing and Ballykissangel.

“I know, they’re two VERY different shows, but I have loved them both. I’ll go with the West Wing because I think BallyK was probably a moment in time, but it was a joy at that time, the theme music still reminds me of getting to stay up late to watch it.

Welcome to the Gogglebox Ireland couch The Fleming Family 🤍 Brand New: Celebrity Gogglebox Ireland, Wednesday, 20th September at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player 📺#goggleboxirl pic.twitter.com/paBaiIYsm9 — Virgin Media Television (@VirginMedia_TV) September 14, 2023

“The West Wing is just a classic, one of the greats that I have watched over and over again. I would love a reboot, a brand-new season.”

Starstudded cast

Other household names who will be taking part in the one-off special include internet-famous family The Flemings, showbiz couple Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian and TV presenters Tommy Bowe, Karen Koster and Martin King.

Atomic Kitten singer Kerry Katona and Irish comedian and writer Alison Spittle will also join the sofa to watch the best of television together.

More celebrities from “various strands of Irish life” will be announced this week.

Celebrity Gogglebox Ireland will air on September 20th at 9 p.m. on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.

By Hannah Roberts, PA Entertainment Reporter

