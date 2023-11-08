Girls Aloud to make comeback after more than a decade away

It's reported Girls Aloud are making a comeback after more than a decade away.

The Sun claims the girl group are releasing a new single - which will be dedicated to bandmate Sarah Harding, who died of cancer in 2021 aged 39. It will be their first single in 11 years.

Cheryl Tweedy, Nadine Coyle, Kimberley Walsh, and Nicola Roberts secretly shot the music video for the new single recently at a London studio.

A music source said: “This has been one of the best-kept secrets in pop, but it’s actually happening now.

Advertisement

“The girls really came back together as friends to rally around when Sarah died, and it repaired some of the old rifts and put things into perspective.

"Suddenly the reunion which had seemed totally impossible for so long just felt a totally natural thing to do — in Sarah’s honour.”

The band formed in 2002 on the ITV talent show Pop Stars: The Rivals.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.