Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Entertainment

Girls Aloud to make comeback after more than a decade away

Girls Aloud to make comeback after more than a decade away
Credit: Nadine Coyle Instagram
Dayna Kearney
Dayna Kearney
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

It's reported Girls Aloud are making a comeback after more than a decade away.

The Sun claims the girl group are releasing a new single - which will be dedicated to bandmate Sarah Harding, who died of cancer in 2021 aged 39. It will be their first single in 11 years.

Cheryl Tweedy, Nadine Coyle, Kimberley Walsh, and Nicola Roberts secretly shot the music video for the new single recently at a London studio.

A music source said: “This has been one of the best-kept secrets in pop, but it’s actually happening now.

Advertisement

“The girls really came back together as friends to rally around when Sarah died, and it repaired some of the old rifts and put things into perspective.

"Suddenly the reunion which had seemed totally impossible for so long just felt a totally natural thing to do — in Sarah’s honour.”

The band formed in 2002 on the ITV talent show Pop Stars: The Rivals.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Woman travelling on Luas was beaten over head with bottle and 'fat shamed' by teens

 By Beat News
Life 2

Gross reason why you should reconsider kissing guys with beards

 By Michelle Heffernan
News 3

Puska spun ‘foul and contemptible lies’ about Ashling Murphy’s death, court told

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Entertainment
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement