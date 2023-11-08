Grand Theft Auto 6 officially announced

It's been 10 years since the last instalment, but Grand Theft Auto 6 has officially been announced.

In a post on X earlier today, the games' manufacturer Rockstar Games shared that the trailer for GTA6 will be released in December, as the company celebrates its 25th anniversary.

Next month marks the 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games. Thanks to the incredible support of our players worldwide, we have had the opportunity to create games we are truly passionate about. pic.twitter.com/YaAxRVfZGe — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 8, 2023

On X, formerly Twitter, the gaming company thanked their loyal fans, stating "Without you, none of this would be possible, and we are so grateful to all of you for sharing this journey with us."

Grand Theft Auto 5 was released in 2013, and along with Grand Theft Auto Online, has been played millions of times by gaming fans across the world.

It's not yet known when the game will be released, however, fans of the game have already taken to social media to share their excitement.

