Grand Theft Auto 6 officially announced

Image: Rockstar Games
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
It's been 10 years since the last instalment, but Grand Theft Auto 6 has officially been announced.

In a post on X earlier today, the games' manufacturer Rockstar Games shared that the trailer for GTA6 will be released in December, as the company celebrates its 25th anniversary.

On X, formerly Twitter, the gaming company thanked their loyal fans, stating "Without you, none of this would be possible, and we are so grateful to all of you for sharing this journey with us."

Grand Theft Auto 5 was released in 2013, and along with Grand Theft Auto Online, has been played millions of times by gaming fans across the world.

It's not yet known when the game will be released, however, fans of the game have already taken to social media to share their excitement.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

