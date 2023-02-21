Harry Styles drinks out of his own shoe at Australian show

Harry Styles drank out of his own shoe on the opening night of the Australian leg of his 'Love On Tour'.

Yeah, you read correctly.

The 'As It Was' singer gave in after chants from the crowd at HBF Park in Perth on Monday night. He successfully completed the Aussie tradition of doing a 'Shoey', drinking alcohol, usually beer, from one's own shoe.

Harry Styles drinking alcohol from a shoe on his show. 👀pic.twitter.com/Tv9LEKNml6 — Pop Hive (@thepophive) February 20, 2023

A fan called Scott did a 'Shoey' before the crowd started chanting "your turn" at Harry.

He then proceeded to take off his footwear before pouring an (unknown) drink into the shoe and shaking his head in disgust.

Speaking to the crowd, the singer exclaimed: "This is one of the most disgusting traditions I’ve ever witnessed.”

Harry then did the deed and put his soggy shoe back on. Yuck.

He then joked that he needed a therapy session to get over it.

Harry's tour in Australia comes after he cleaned up at the BRIT Awards earlier this month. He won all four gongs he was up for including the Artist of the Year prize.

So, it's time to tick off your 'Harry Styles drinks from his own shoe' on your 2023 bingo.