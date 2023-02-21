Play Button
Play Button
Entertainment

Harry Styles drinks out of his own shoe at Australian show

Harry Styles drinks out of his own shoe at Australian show
Dave Cronin
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Harry Styles drank out of his own shoe on the opening night of the Australian leg of his 'Love On Tour'.

Yeah, you read correctly.

The 'As It Was' singer gave in after chants from the crowd at HBF Park in Perth on Monday night. He successfully completed the Aussie tradition of doing a 'Shoey', drinking alcohol, usually beer, from one's own shoe.

Advertisement

A fan called Scott did a 'Shoey' before the crowd started chanting "your turn" at Harry.

He then proceeded to take off his footwear before pouring an (unknown) drink into the shoe and shaking his head in disgust.

Advertisement

Speaking to the crowd, the singer exclaimed: "This is one of the most disgusting traditions I’ve ever witnessed.”

Harry then did the deed and put his soggy shoe back on. Yuck.

He then joked that he needed a therapy session to get over it.

Advertisement

Harry's tour in Australia comes after he cleaned up at the BRIT Awards earlier this month. He won all four gongs he was up for including the Artist of the Year prize.

So, it's time to tick off your 'Harry Styles drinks from his own shoe' on your 2023 bingo.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Shock among rural community following sudden death of young Irish man in New Zealand

 By Robbie Byrne
Tipperary News 2

'High profile' Tipperary family on the hunt for new housekeeper with €50k salary

 By Joleen Murphy
Property 3

Compact Waterford cottage with charming interior priced at €179K

 By Robbie Byrne
Advertisement

More in Entertainment
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement