Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Entertainment

Here are the best Christmas markets to visit in the South East

Here are the best Christmas markets to visit in the South East
Is a white Christmas on the cards? Photo by Marko Klaric
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

As Christmas approaches, different counties are preparing for the festivities and the joy that the Xmas season brings.

We look at the best Christmas markets in the South East.

Waterford Winterval

One of the most popular Christmas Markets in Ireland is Waterford's Winterval.

Advertisement

This year's market will be the 11th of its kind and its ice-skating rink, and train will now feature alongside Waterford's new attraction- the 32-metre-high Waterford Eye.

It began on November 17 this year until December 23 and will feature in the centre of Ireland's oldest city.

The market will be on the main market in the Waterford Cultural Quarter, right through Georges Street, Gladstone Street, and O'Connell Street.

The earliest time you'll be able to see it up and running is from 11 am, and stalls will begin to shut up at 8 pm.

Advertisement

Yulefest Kilkenny

Advertisement

Another one of Ireland and the South East's favourite market in Kilkenny which opened on November 25th.

Yulefest will hold all manner of food, drink, entertainment, and gifts for all the family.

The town's medieval streets will be lit up from ground to roof in lights and make for a perfect day out for aesthetic sightseeing with a warm drink in hand.

Mountain View, Kilkenny

If you want to stay away from the buzz of Kilkenny city, Ballyhale's Mountain View markets is promising to be a destination in itself.

The market is located on the rolling hilltop estate of a former golf course, Mountain View.

The market kicked off November 24, their Sunday market will run on November 26 and December 3 and 23, with Santa due to make an appearance on December 10 and 17.

If you want something to do past December 25, the team will be ringing in the New Year with a lively celebration and market on December 31.

Tickets to see Santa cost €10. Entrance to the market is free.

Keep up to date with all the latest sport on our website Beat102103.com

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

League of Ireland Fixtures Announced - Waterford start at home, Wexford play away

 By Andy Whelan
Sport 2

JP McManus GAA Donation - South East breakdown for clubs

 By Andy Whelan
News 3

Man sentenced in Waterford court for assaulting unconscious woman

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
Advertisement

More in Entertainment
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement