Yes - he finally put a ring on it.

According to Vanity Fair, Chris Evans, known for his roles in Marvel films, revealed that he married Alba Baptista in September.

The disclosure follows earlier reports from anonymous sources about their nuptials.

The 42-year-old Massachusetts native, crowned People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2022, apparently met the 26-year-old Portuguese Warrior Nun star in 2021, sparking a romance.

The Marvel co-stars' wedding, initially kept private, became public when they were spotted together in Boston in early September. This led to reports of a confidential Cape Cod ceremony with strict measures, including guests signing non-disclosure agreements.

After tying the knot, Evans and Baptista traveled to Portugal, where they reportedly crossed paths with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. However, the duo officially confirmed their marriage only recently.

Despite Evans' efforts to distance himself from his Captain America alter ego, he remained engaged in comic culture events.

At the New York Comic Con, he discussed his busy schedule and eventually shared details about his wedding, revealing that they had two ceremonies—one on the East Coast and another in Portugal, emphasizing his wife's Portuguese heritage.

Reflecting on the wedding planning process, Evans acknowledged its challenges, stating, "It’s a lot, planning a wedding. For those of you who are married, you know it takes a lot out of you." Now, they are relishing life and gearing up for autumn, Evans' favorite season.

Future?

Looking ahead, he expressed interest in theatre, sharing plans to find a play in the coming year. Recognizing the commitment, he noted that a play usually runs for several months, requiring passion and readiness to explore it nightly from various perspectives.

This theatrical endeavour seems to align with Evans' newfound commitment in marriage.

