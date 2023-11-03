Play Button
Hozier announces biggest ever Irish show at Dublin's Marlay Park

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 17: Hozier performs during the 20th Anniversary Little Kids Rock Benefit at Terminal 5 on May 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Little Kids Rock)
Hozier has announced the biggest Irish headline show of his career.

The Dublin-born musician will play Marlay Park in the capital on July 5th as part of his Summer 2024 outdoor tour.

The singer-songwriter will also perform at venues in England, Scotland and Wales.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 10th, at 10 am through Ticketmaster.

Next year’s shows come as Hozier is completing a sold-out US tour, including Madison Square Garden in New York. He will be finishing at the 17,000-capacity Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles this Saturday.

Hozier will bring his Unreal Unearth Tour back to Europe in December when he is set to play three nights at Dublin’s 3Arena.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

