Ireland at the Oscars: Full list of Irish nominees and where to watch the ceremony

It's a record year for Ireland at the Oscars. From acting to visual effects, Irish stars and film-makers have received 14 nominations.

So who are the Irish nominees and where can you watch the ceremony live?

Ireland at the Oscars – the nominations

Colin Farrell – best actor (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Colin Farrell. Photo: Elyse Jankowski/Getty

Dublin-born Colin Farrell, who has appeared in both Hollywood blockbusters and independent films across a varied 25-year career, is nominated for the first time.

He is in the running for his role in black comedy-drama The Banshees Of Inisherin but faces tough opposition from a series of big names.

Paul Mescal – best actor (Aftersun)

Paul Mescal. Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty

Paul Mescal (27), who hails from Maynooth in Co Kildare, has been nominated in the best-actor category for his role in the indie coming-of-age film Aftersun.

Kerry Condon – best supporting actress (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Kerry Condon. Photo: Getty Images for US-Ireland Alliance

Kerry Condon, from Tipperary, is well-placed to take the Oscar after beating Jamie Lee Curtis and Angela Bassett to grab her first Bafta in the same category.

Brendan Gleeson – best supporting actor (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Brendan Gleeson. Photo: Brendan Gleeson/AFP via Getty

Brendan Gleeson has been a screen fixture in Ireland for more than 30 years and is Oscar-nominated for the first time.

Barry Keoghan – best supporting actor (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Barry Keoghan. Photo: PA

Barry Keoghan, a 30-year-old Dubliner, is nominated for best supporting actor alongside Brendan Gleeson, and was successful in the same category at the Bafta film awards.

Keoghan has spoken about his experience in foster care as a child, and has been praised for helping to break a stigma by sharing his story and rising to the top of his profession.

An Cailín Ciúin (The Quiet Girl) – best international feature film

Colm Bairéad and Cleona Ní Chrualaoí. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

An Cailín Ciúin (The Quiet Girl) has taken already made an impact at the box office and is the first Irish-language feature to get an Oscar nomination.

The film, written and directed by Colm Bairéad and based on Foster by Claire Keegan, tells the story of a girl's summer with a foster couple, away from her dysfunctional family in 1980s Ireland.

The Banshees of Inisherin – best picture, best director, best original screenplay, best original score and best editing

Martin McDonagh. Photo: PA

The Banshees of Inisherin is among the most-nominated movies at this year's awards, with nine in total.

The dark comedy is a joint production by Irish, UK and US companies, and is in the running for best picture.

Martin McDonagh, with nominations for both best director and best original screenplay, is hoping to bag his first Oscar.

An Irish Goodbye – best live-action short

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0YVueR5ho0

The short film An Irish Goodbye, which won best short at the Baftas, is a black comedy following two estranged brothers who come together after their mother’s death to fulfil her bucket list.

It stars actors Seamus O’Hara and James Martin and is directed by Ross White and Tom Berkeley.

Richard Baneham – best visual effects (Avatar: The Way of Water)

Richard Baneham (second right) and colleagues after winning at the Bafta film awards in London. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/Getty

Richard Baneham, from Tallaght, is tipped to take a second Oscar for his visual effects work on Avatar: The Way of Water.

Jonathan Redmond – best editing (Elvis)

Jonathan Redmond, raised in Sandycove, is, alongside Matt Villa, nominated in the best-editing category for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis.

Where to watch the Oscars

The Oscars take place on Sunday evening in Los Angeles, which will be the early hours of Monday morning in Ireland.