Irish storyline created for Top Boy’s ‘number one fan’ Barry Keoghan

The writer of Top Boy created an Irish storyline around Academy Award-nominated actor Barry Keoghan, who said he was “the world’s number one fan” of the Netflix show.

The third and final series of the gritty drama, created and written by Irish writer Ronan Bennett, launched last week.

The new season sees Irish actors Keoghan and Brian Gleeson joining the cast.

Executive producer Charles Steel said: “I don’t know if it’s a big secret or not, but Barry claims to be the world’s number one fan of the show.”

Top Boy creator Ronan Bennett (Ian West/PA)

Speaking about how the actor became involved in the final six-part series, he continued: “I think there’s a connection with Ronan, as they both have Irish roots, but I can’t remember who reached out to who.

“In the process of developing the show, I think Barry just was talking to Ronan to see if there could ever be a world in which he could be in it, and he would jump at the opportunity because he loves the show.

“And I think, given the quality of actor that Barry is, Ronan and ourselves just saw a great opportunity to create a character with him and I think Brian came following that.

“In terms of cementing an Irish character and an Irish storyline… it was very much built around and for Barry.”

Kane Robinson and Ashley Walters in the third series of Top Boy (Netflix/PA)

The show is set on the fictional Summerhouse Estate in Hackney, east London, and features gang kingpins Dushane and Sully, played by Ashley Walters and Kane “Kano” Robinson, as they strive to become the dominant local “top boys”.

Bafta-winning star Keoghan plays a menacing gangster from Dublin who plans to take control of the drug supply, alongside his partner-in-crime played by Gleeson.

Top Boy first aired on Channel 4 in 2011, before it was revived by Netflix in 2019 after interest from rapper Drake, who is an executive producer on the new incarnation.

Keoghan and Gleeson join the final series alongside returning cast members including star rapper Little Simz, whose real name is Simbi Ajikawo, and Bafta TV nominee Saffron Hocking.

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

