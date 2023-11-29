Jamie Lynn Spears departs I’m A Celebrity early on ‘medical grounds’

Jamie Lynn Spears has left I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! on “medical grounds”, an ITV spokesperson said.

The singer and actress, who is the younger sister of pop superstar Britney Spears, is the second celebrity to leave the show early for medical reasons after restaurant critic Grace Dent departed earlier this week.

Spears’ last appearance on the show will be during Wednesday night’s instalment, it is understood.

A show spokesperson said: “Jamie Lynn Spears has left I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds.

“She’s been a fantastic campmate who has triumphed at trials and bonded well with her fellow celebrities.”

By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

