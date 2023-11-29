Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Entertainment

Jamie Lynn Spears departs I’m A Celebrity early on ‘medical grounds’

Jamie Lynn Spears departs I’m A Celebrity early on ‘medical grounds’
Jamie Lynn Spears
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Jamie Lynn Spears has left I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! on “medical grounds”, an ITV spokesperson said.

The singer and actress, who is the younger sister of pop superstar Britney Spears, is the second celebrity to leave the show early for medical reasons after restaurant critic Grace Dent departed earlier this week.

Spears’ last appearance on the show will be during Wednesday night’s instalment, it is understood.

A show spokesperson said: “Jamie Lynn Spears has left I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds.

Advertisement

“She’s been a fantastic campmate who has triumphed at trials and bonded well with her fellow celebrities.”

By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Entertainment 1

Shannen Doherty to discuss cancer, relationships and Hollywood career in podcast

 By Beat News
Entertainment 2

Spotify reveals its most streamed artists for 2023

 By Beat News
Sport 3

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp provides update on Alisson Becker injury

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Entertainment
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement