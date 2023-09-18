Jason Derulo announces 2024 Irish Tour Date

Jason Derulo has announced an Irish date next year as part of his world tour.

The gig is part of his Nu King World Tour which will bring the singer right across Europe.

The pop icon will play Dublin's 3Arena on the 14th of March.

✨ @JasonDerulo has announced a show at @3ArenaDublin on 14th March 2024 as part of his upcoming ‘Nu King’ World Tour!



✅ Tickets on sale this Friday at 10am



⭕️ Register for MCD presale access at https://t.co/Ae75MeVToQ pic.twitter.com/YfiARWWh5l — MCD Productions (@mcd_productions) September 18, 2023

Fans can register for pre-sale ahead of the tickets going on general sale.

In a statement this morning, MCD Productions said: "Forward-thinking, genre-defying, and massively creative, Derulo has staked his claim as one of the most dynamic forces on the global pop landscape.

"Since breaking through with his 5x RIAA platinum-certified single, “Whatcha Say,” the award-winning singer-songwriter who has a net worth in excess of $100 million, has sold more than 250 million singles worldwide and achieved15 platinum singles including "Wiggle", "Talk Dirty", "Want to Want Me," "Trumpets," "It Girl", "In My Head," “Ridin' Solo,” “Don’t Wanna Go Home,” “Marry Me,” “ The Other Side,” “Get Ugly,” “Swalla,” “Savage Love” and “Take You Dancing.”

"Since the start of his solo recording career in 2009, he has earned over 18.2B worldwide streams, and built an unstoppable social media following of over 117M followers across all platforms.

"Now at work on his highly anticipated fifth album – and full-length debut for Atlantic Records – Derulo has delivered an ongoing series of smash singles that have drawn a stunning 500M+ views.

"With his TikTok regularly amassing over 10M views per post, Derulo notes that the platform has drastically reshaped his relationship with his fans.

"Derulo is now amongst TikTok’s biggest superstars, currently the 4th most followed male on the video-sharing platform with the 11th biggest account overall. He continues to see his already astronomical TikTok presence growing daily, now boasting more than 56.9M followers worldwide and over 1.2B likes.

"Reclaiming his title as the TikTok king, last year he released summer smash single “Slidin’” with a fan-challenged TikTok video to his own rendition of the electric slide."

Jason Derulo live in Dublin’s 3Arena on 14 March 2024 as part of the Nu King World Tour.

Tickets go on sale from ten o'clock on Friday morning.

