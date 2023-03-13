Jason Derulo is releasing a new album after 8 years

Jaysoooon Derulooooo...is releasing a new album after 8 years!

He is the only man in pop music who can sing his own name and nobody bats an eyelid and now he's announced his first new album in 8 years.

Jason Derulo hasn't given us a studio album since his 2015 release 'Everything Is 4'.

After signing a new record deal with Atlantic Records, he's pumped to drop some new music he's been working on.

Speaking to The Sun, the star said: “I’m finally with a record label I feel really comfortable with.

“I finally see eye to eye, there’s gonna be more music than ever. I’m actually going to be releasing a song every single month.

“I’ve got some really, really exciting material as well as a really cool project which is an audio experience that has never been accomplished before.”

Previously speaking about how the pandemic made him re-evaluate how he works, he's now ready to release some new music for us.

The 33-year-old singer hasn't given us any release date just yet but, of course, we'll let you know when he does.

His latest single 'Saturday/Sunday' with David Guetta is out now.